‘Everyone was just going crazy’: Mineral Ridge football team unveils new turf field

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – After a year and a half, Mineral Ridge High School has a new turf field. The field was completed last Friday. On Tuesday, the Rams’ football team practiced on it for the very first time.

“Everyone was just going crazy,” said Mineral Ridge senior Alex Sturgeon. “We were so excited to get onto the turf today and have a good scrimmage later.”

“Our kids got a different kind of excitement,” said Mineral Ridge head coach Brian Shaner. “We got a great group of kids that always look forward to practicing. But being able to be on our turf for the first time, I can’t really put it into words. All I can tell you is we’re enjoying the heck out of it.”

The completed Astroturf field cost roughly $715,000. It heavily features the school’s colors, orange and black, throughout, something that wasn’t part of the original plan.

“Oh, I’m a Plain Jane guy, so I was fine with no end zone coloring or anything like that,” said Weathersfield Local Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar. “A lot of people told me, ‘No, you have to brighten it up’ and these orange end zones really came out. We have on the number line, we have an outline there. A lot of people love the black on the sidelines there.”

The football team is looking forward to showing off its new field this upcoming season.

“It’s set up for us,” Sturgeon said. “We have six home games on our new turf and we get to play our rival here too, so it’s all set up for us.”

“Coming out of the last season with COVID and only having a certain amount of fans here, being able to open this thing up and not only open it up but have the turf, which so many people are looking forward to,” Shaner said. “I just don’t think you’re going to be able to control Mineral Ridge. I think they’re going to go crazy to see these boys play on this field.”

Mineral Ridge plans on upgrading its track and press box as well.