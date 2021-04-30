‘Everyone made a mistake’: Browns’ first round pick feels he is the best of the draft

Greg Newsome II said last night that even though he wasn't the first off the board, he believes he is the best cornerback in the draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest member of the Cleveland Browns says that he is the best cornerback of the 2021 NFL Drafr.

Greg Newsome II spoke to reporters Thursday night and said, even though he wasn’t the first cornerback taken off the board, he believes he is the best of the draft.

“I still believe that I am the best corner in the draft,” Newsome said. “Obviously, Cleveland picked me for a reason, and everything happens for a reason. God put me in this place to go to Cleveland. I am just ready to give my all to Cleveland every single day and that fan base. I can’t wait to get to Cleveland and get ready to work.”

Newsome racked up 71 tackles and one interception over the last three seasons at Northwestern.

He joins Denzel Ward (2018), Justin Gilbert (2014) and Joe Haden (2010) as the only CB’s selected by the Browns in the first round since 1999.