ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland held off Ursuline 59-50 in the Division II Boys Basketball District Final on Wednesday at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Watch the video above to hear from Howland after the game.

Junior Ben Bronson led the Tigers with 17 points, while Bobby Sullivan added 13. Alex Henry finished with 11. Anthony Massucci chipped in with nine in the win.

“We knew going in that defense was going to be the biggest thing,” Bronson said. “They have a great player in ’25’ (Terrance Pankey). We took him away and we got stops when we needed to and made buckets when we had to.”

Howland is making its first trip to the district championship game since 2004 and is seeking the first district title in program history.

“It’s tremendous,” Howland head coach Dan Bubon said. “Ursuline is an unbelievable program. Coach Gunther…their success over the last 20 years has been unbelievable. So, to beat them in the district round, be the first Howland team to get to a district final in 20 years and have the chance to be the first Howland team to ever win a district title is huge. Kids are excited. Everyone is excited.”

The Tigers advance to face Louisville in the Division II District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.