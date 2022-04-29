WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Hubbard golf star Jackie Adler will soon be competing on one of the biggest stages in college golf.

Adler and the Otterbein University women’s golf team earned an automatic bid to compete at the NCAA Division III Nation Championships in May.

Watch the video above to hear from Adler.

The Cardinals won the Ohio Athletic Conference title on April 24th. In sudden death, Otterbein held off Ohio Northern by one stroke on the 19th hole in a winner-take-all format.

“It’s a huge tournament,” Adler said. “So, we’re going to take it one step at a time. Our first goal is to make the cut. So, we have three guaranteed rounds and then we have to make the cut for the final day. So, as long as we play our game and if we make the cut, we’d be the first OAC women’s team to do that. So we’re looking forward to it.”

Adler finished fourth individually at the OAC Championships.

While at Hubbard, Adler was a two-time district qualifier and was the back-to-back Northeast 8 Conference Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

“I think about it a lot,” Adler added. “You know, the Hubbard athletic program with all sports. I played basketball, softball and golf, obviously, but just great coaches all around. I’m so thankful for all of the coaches that I had in high school and the support from the community continued into my college career. It’s just been awesome.”

The 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf National Championships take place May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

“It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the fact that we get to play in Houston is awesome. We’re playing at Bay Oaks Country Club and from the pictures I’ve seen, it looks amazing. And also to just compete on the highest level of the NCAA championship, I think that’s every college athlete’s dream. So I’m just looking forward to all of it.”