Even without Clark & Ohlin, Springfield returns many pieces from last year’s 18-win team

Springfield Tigers

Coach: Steve French

2019-20 Record: 18-7 (11-3, MVAC)

Last Ranked: #4 in Division III on Feb. 23, 2015

Returning Starters: Seniors – Clay Medvec and Adam Wharry. Juniors – Beau Brungard

… The Tigers return a trio of starters (Beau Brungard, Clay Medvec and Adam Wharry) and a number of key pieces (Lukas Yemma, Mason Santangelo, RJ Smith and Alex Rothwell) who should help challenge for a league championship.

Medvec averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 83.3% from the free throw line (40-48) as a junior. Wharry filled the stat sheet with averages of 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Brungard leads the team in scoring among returnees (10.9 ppg) and assists (2.7 apg). He also connected on 37.6% of his three-point attempts (41-109).

“Our expectations remain constant,” indicates coach French. “Our first expectation is to win the league and secondly to win the District. We have a good group of seniors and experienced juniors that will help lead the team. We have more experience than in the past. We have to understand past success is in the past. Every year, we have a new team and we haven’t earned anything. With the pandemic, most summer basketball was cancelled. We have many guys playing football and haven’t played much basketball since last March. We’ll need to get those guys up to speed.”

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

Springfield

Dec. 1 – Salem

Dec. 4 – at Lowellville

Dec. 8 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 11 – at Waterloo

Dec. 12 – JBL Hoops Showcase (at Struthers)

Dec. 15 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 18 – Sebring

Dec. 22 – at South Range

Jan. 2 – at Sharon

Jan. 5 – Ursuline

Jan. 8 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 12 – at McDonald

Jan. 15 – Lowellville

Jan. 19 – Poland

Jan. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 26 – Waterloo

Feb. 2 – Western Reserve

Feb. 5 – at Sebring

Feb. 9 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 12 – McDonald

Feb. 16 – Girard

Feb. 19 – at LaBrae