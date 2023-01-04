CLEVELAND (AP) – Evan Mobley’s 14-foot jumper with four seconds left helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 win over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight.



Donovan Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights after scoring 71. But on Cleveland’s final possession, he drove and fed Mobley.

The second-year calmly knocked down his shot in his return after missing two games with a sore ankle. Caris LeVert scored 21 points to lead the Cavs.



Mitchell was just 6 of 20 from the field after his historic performance on Monday. Chris Paul scored 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 18 rebounds for Phoenix.