Essad’s big save preserves shutout for Boardman in scoreless draw with Canfield

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys soccer team held Canfield to a scoreless draw Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Defense was the story throughout with both keepers stepping up for their teams.

Carson Essad had the save of the game on a penalty kick attempt by Canfield’s Mike Mercure with about 15 minutes left in the second half.

It’s Canfield’s second-straight scoreless draw, as their match with Poland also finished 0-0 earlier in the week. The Cardinals host Howland next Tuesday at 7 PM.

Canfield moves to 7-1-3 on the season, while Boardman is now 6-3-1.