WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WKBN) — Canfield resident and ESPN director Kyle Brown died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the NCAA Super Regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

The specifics of the medical emergency are currently unclear.

The 42-year-old worked at ESPN for 16 years and is a former pitcher at Ohio State University.

Brown, a native of Washington Court House, won two Sports Emmy Awards and worked on various telecasts at ESPN, including baseball, basketball and football — both college and “Monday Night Football.”

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football,” ESPN said Sunday in a statement.

He also previously worked as an adjunct instructor at Youngstown State University.

Brown is survived by his wife Megan Turocy, and their four children Makayla, 14, Carson, 11, Camden, 9, and Madyn, 6.