ESPN: Arrest warrant issued for Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

(WKBN) – The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., ESPN reports.

Police told ESPN that video shows Beckham slapping a security officer’s backside during LSU’s locker room celebrations Monday night.

He faces charges of battery.

The Cleveland Browns released a statement on Thursday regarding the incident: “We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

At the same time, LSU is probing Beckham’s apparent on-field cash payments to players after the national championship game.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette told the Associated Press that initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.

The NCAA does not allow players to receive cash benefits while playing college football.

Beckham starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.