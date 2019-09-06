ESPN: Antonio Brown to play after spat with Raiders’ manager

(WKBN) – Oakland Raiders’ wide receiver Antonio Brown will play in the season opener after a spat with the team’s general manager, ESPN reports.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler issued an apology Friday morning during a team meeting.

A Raiders source told ESPN that Brown called Manager Mike Mayock a “cracker.”



When asked if Brown would play in the opener, Raiders’ Head Coach Jon Gruden said: “That’s the plan.”



Earlier today, Brown briefly spoke with reporters, issuing the following statement:



“I’m excited to be out here today. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk, man… ready for all the fans,” said Brown.

The Raiders will open the 2019 regular season on Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos.