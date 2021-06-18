Eriksen released from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

A combo image issued by the DBU on Tuesday June 15, 2021 of Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen gesturing from his hospital bed and the message that he sent to accompany the photo. Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship. Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday. (DBU via AP)

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly a week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship match.

The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen has been through a successful operation.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen said in the tweet.

Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday.

The Danish soccer federation previously said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.