YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Ericson had three touchdowns and Ursuline rolled to a 43-12 win over Hawken in a round one high school football playoff matchup Friday night.
Ursuline (9-2) will take on Tallmadge (9-2) in round two.
DC Ferrell, Marc Manning, Christian Lynch and Tairan Davis also found the endzone for the Irish in the win.
