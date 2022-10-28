YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Ericson had three touchdowns and Ursuline rolled to a 43-12 win over Hawken in a round one high school football playoff matchup Friday night.

Ursuline (9-2) will take on Tallmadge (9-2) in round two.

DC Ferrell, Marc Manning, Christian Lynch and Tairan Davis also found the endzone for the Irish in the win.