Ericson & Holland 2-hit Ft LeBoeuf in Myrtle Beach

Emma Ericson & Emily Holland threw a 2-hitter & struck out 10

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Emma Ericson and Emily Holland combined to 2-hit Fort LeBouef – 11-1 – this afternoon at the Grand Strand Tournament. Ericson went 4 2/3 innings to strike out 8. Holand pitched the final 1 1/3 innings by fanning two. Julia Nutter, Gia Caldrone and Destiny Goodnight all had three hits apiece. Nutter finished with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs. Caldrone had 2 RBIs and Goodnight scored three times. 

Ursuline (15-2) will next be in action tomorrow at 10 am from the North Myrte Beach Sports Complex when they meet Mt. de Sales of Maryland.
 

