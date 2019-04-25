Ericson & Holland 2-hit Ft LeBoeuf in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Emma Ericson and Emily Holland combined to 2-hit Fort LeBouef – 11-1 – this afternoon at the Grand Strand Tournament. Ericson went 4 2/3 innings to strike out 8. Holand pitched the final 1 1/3 innings by fanning two. Julia Nutter, Gia Caldrone and Destiny Goodnight all had three hits apiece. Nutter finished with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs. Caldrone had 2 RBIs and Goodnight scored three times.

Ursuline (15-2) will next be in action tomorrow at 10 am from the North Myrte Beach Sports Complex when they meet Mt. de Sales of Maryland.

