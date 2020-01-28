EOWL Championships to be televised live Saturday

The live telecast will feature 14 championship matches from each of the 14 weight classes.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 is set to broadcast the 2020 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School.

A total of 26 schools are members of the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League. The live telecast will feature 14 championship matches from each of the 14 weight classes.



Chad Krispinsky and Dean Conley will call the action from Austintown.

The broadcast will begin Saturday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

This marks the second season that WKBN is televising high school wrestling action. The final wrestling telecast will feature Austintown Fitch at Beaver Local on February 12 at 7 p.m.