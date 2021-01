Louisville won the EOWL overall championship, with Austintown Fitch finishing as the overall runner-up

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League hosted its annual tournament this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.

Louisville won the overall championship, with Austintown Fitch finishing as the overall runner-up.

Austintown Fitch’s Colin Roberts, was named MVP of the event.

The following are the results for the EOWL championship bouts:

106-Dylan Rhoads (Louisville) Pin 3:06 Ty Stricko (Canfield)

113-Dan Adams (Louisville) Pin 3:50 Mason Amodio (Southeast)

120-Ray Cmil (South Range) 3-1 Nick Barber (Canfield)

126-Garrett Lautzenheiser (Louisville) 20-5 Mark Emmerling (Beaver Local)

132-Pablo Castro (Louisville) Pin 1:35 Jaymin Salsberrry (Beaver Local)

138-Colin Roberts (Austintown Fitch) 5-3 Davin Rhoads (Louisville)

145-Logan Ours (Beaver Local) 18-2 Hunter Andel (Garfield)

152-Keegan Sell (Garfield) 8-3 Tyler Lintner (Austintown Fitch)

160-Colt Edgar (Jefferson) Pin 3:10 Jacob Starkey (South Range)

170-Sean O’Horo (Boardman) 5-1 Jon Potts (Beaver Local)

182-Brenden Severs (Louisville) 5-0 Jacob Smail (Austintown Fitch)

195-Steven Marra (West Branch) 5-2 Jaidyn Sapp (Southeast)

220-Kenny Marra (West Branch) Pin 1:22 Jimmy Schaffer (Canfield)

285-Jake Powell (Boardman) 3-1 Gage Gibson (Howland)

EOWL Divisional champions:

D-1: Louisville

D-2: West Branch

D-3: Garfield

D-4: South Range

Overall champion: Louisville

Overall runner-up: Austintown Fitch

MVP: Colin Roberts (Austintown Fitch)