EOAC Girls’ Preview: Columbiana still team to beat

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana has owned the league since its’ inception (2017-18). Last year, the Lady Clippers went a perfect 12-0 in league play and earned the #3 seed in the Struthers District. They were the only EOAC team to win their sectional as they bounced in the District Semifinal round by South Range (58-28) with a 17-7 record.. All but two schools played in the sectional final a year ago.
This will mark the first season of Valley Christian as a league member.
Below is a listing of last year’s standings as well as a team capsules for each school and their schedules.
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 12-0 (17-7)
East Palestine – 8-4 (15-9)
Leetonia – 7-5 (15-9)
United – 7-5 (14-10)
Lisbon – 6-6 (11-13)
Wellsville – 1-13 (4-18)
Southern – 1-13 (1-19)
Team Capsules
Columbiana Clippers
Coach: Dave Crismon
2019-20 Record: 17-7 (12-0)
Returning Starters: Senior – Grace Witmer Juniors – Camile Zentner and Tori Long
…The Lady Clippers graduated four seniors and roughly 75% of the teams scoring. Those graduating included Kayla Muslovski (19.0 ppg) and Grace Hammond (11.0 ppg). “We’ll need to have younger players step up and assume responsible roles for us to compete at a high level,” says coach Crismon.
The Clippers have won 7 straight league championships. Last year, Columbiana won the EOAC once again with a perfect 12-0 league record. The girls’ outscored their opponents by an average margin of 20-points. “We want to build on past accomplishments,” Crismon points out. “That’s always on our radar. We realize that with a new year, there are new goals.”
East Palestine Bulldogs
Coach: Will Frankin
2019-20 Record: 15-9 (8-4)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Joclyn Fristik, Morgan Rutledge and Payton Sherry
…East Palestine, a year ago, finished in second place in the EOAC and won 15-games overall. This year, expectations are high as the Lady Bulldogs return three starters – Joclyn Fristik (18.2 ppg, 2.0 spg), Morgan Rutledge (9.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Payton Sherry (5.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 6.5 apg). “The team expects to compete for a league title,” says coach Franklin. “They’ll be expected to make a post season run as well.”
Entering his 8th season at the helm Franklin points out, “They’ll need to gel quickly, and work extremely hard every time they step onto the floor. The team will need to develop incoming varsity players to fill the role of those who graduated.”
Leetonia Bears
Coach: John Hritz
2019-20 Record: 15-9 (7-5)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Taran Ferry, Haleigh Brock, Samantha Schneider and Megan Rosko. Junior – Allison Francosky
…Coach Hirtz surpassed the 500-win plateau last January after a 67-44 win over Wellsville. This year, Hritz returns for his 50th year of coaching. This season, the expectations are the same. “We expect to compete for the conference and to reach the District final,” says coach Hritz. “We need to limit teams to one shot, need to rebound and play solid on defense.”
Last year, the Lady Bears featured five players who scored 100-points or more led by Anna Buffone (9.6 ppg) who has since graduated. All three of their top rebounders return (Samantha Schneider, 7.1; Allison Francosky, 6.6; Taran Ferry, 6.3) in 2020.
Lisbon Blue Devils
Coach: Ryan Snyder
2019-20 Record: 11-13 (6-6)
Returning Starters: Juniors – Parker Henthorne and Tabby Ketchum
…Ryan Snyder begins year #1 after replacing Jamie Entrikin this summer, who led the Blue Devils to 203 wins in 14 years at the helm while guiding Lisbon to their first district championship in 2018 in 27 years.
The Blue Devils have compiled at least 10-wins or more in 24 of the last 26 years. They’ll have to replace the likes of Maddie Liberati (19.7 ppg, 12.1 rpg), Izzy Perez (16.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 6.8 rpg) and Bryanna VanGiesen (7.8 ppg). “Our goal will always be to be better today than we were yesterday,” states Snyder. “We’re going to be inexperienced and have to overcome some growing pains early in the season quickly. We graduated close to 90% of all of our offensive categories. We expect many different players to step up and fill those gaps.”
Parker Henthorne, as a sophomore, scored 2.5 points and hauled down 3.4 caroms per contest. Tabby Ketchum put together a stat line of 1.5 points, 1.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in her first year lettering with the Blue Devils varsity group.
Snyder points out, “The biggest key will be to quickly gain more varsity experience for multiple players. We must grow as a team. We will only have six upperclassmen (2 seniors, 3 juniors, 1 sophomore) returning – all with some varsity experience. We have a large incoming group of talented freshmen who all have their own unique skill sets. To be successful we must develop depth. We must have great team chemistry to be able to be successful.”
Southern Indians
Coach: Michael Skrinjar
2019-20 Record: 1-19 (1-13)
Returning Starters: Sophomores – Kya McCulley and Olivia Kerns
…With the graduation of three starters (Kayla McCulley, Taylor Cunningham & Erin Boyle), the Lady Indians return a pair of sophomores who received high-praise from the league and county at the end of last season. Kya McCulley led the team in rebounding as a freshman. Olivia Kerns led Southern in blocked shots. They’ll be joined by fellow sophomore Jessica Lafferty as well as upperclassmen Alexia Phillis (senior) and Elizabeth Mostella and Ronnie Mayfield, both juniors.
“Last year, our players established the building blocks that laid the foundation for the newly-designed culture expected within the program,” states coach Skrinjar. “They were determined to develop a relentless work ethic. This off-season, several of our athletes created an exciting vibe and foundation for the upcoming season. Our younger athletes will have to soak up valuable varsity playing time and handle tough pressure and adversity from opposing teams. We must find victories in little moments of improvement.”
Skrinjar indicates, “We plan on developing a high-intensity style of play with effective conditioning to make our athletes stronger. Our focus will be on the importance of aggressive defense and having a confident scoring mentality.”
United Golden Eagles
Coach: Josh Sigler
2019-20 Record: 14-10 (7-5)
Returning Starters: Senior – Destiny Hill; Sophomores – Taylor Cope
…The Golden Eagles lost Bailey Boosz (12 ppg) and Celeste Hofmeister (6 ppg) from last year’s 14-win team. “We’re optimistic that we can be in the (running for the league title),” states coach Sigler. “It’ll all depend on the maturation of our younger players.”
The team’s point guard Destiny Hill returns for her senior year. Also back is their sophomore center Taylor Cope. “As a team – we have to mature very quickly,” Sigler indicates. “We only have five upperclassmen so our sophomores and freshmen will need to step up and play key roles this season.”
Valley Christian Eagles
Coach: Aaron Agresta
2019-20 Record: 5-17
Returning Starters: Seniors – Kristen Gill, Dezerae Dean and Olivia Kitchen. Sophomore – DiAndre Tensley
…After experiencing a 14-game losing streak, the Lady Eagles fought through adversity and closed out the regular season by winning 3 of their final 5 contests. Valley Christian won their first round game against Lowellville by 3-points before falling in the Sectional Championship round to eventual-district finalist Western Reserve.
“Our focus in 2019 was improving our defense and having an understanding of concepts,” says coach Agresta. “Our focus this year will be staying focused on mental discipline and fundamentals. Being able to compete for four quarters – no matter the obstacle – that’ll be the main key to our success. We expect to compete and believe we have the talent to win many games.”
Wellsville Tigers
Coach: Corey Creamer
2019-20 Record: 4-18 (1-13)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Camryn Jackson and Leah Vinton. Sophomore – Elaina Weekley
…The Lady Tigers must move on from their double-digit scorers – Hunter Weekley (10 ppg) and Cameron Carlevale (10.1 ppg) – who each graduated last spring. Coach Creamer wants his group, “to stay healthy, develop our incoming players and build our bench depth.”
Wellsville returns three starters in seniors Camryn Jackson and Leah Vinton along with sophomore Elaina Weekley.
“Last year, we had under ten girls for the majority of the season,” indicates Creamer. “It was hard to get ourselves in a groove and always be competitive. I expect things to turn around this season.”
2020-21 Schedules
Columbiana
Nov. 23 – at McDonald
Nov. 24 – Lake Ridge Academy
Nov. 30 – Mooney
Dec. 3 – Valley Christian
Dec. 7 – at United
Dec. 10 – at Leetonia
Dec. 14 – at East Palestine
Dec. 17 – Southern
Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Brookfield Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Lisbon
Jan. 7 – Wellsville
Jan. 11 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 14 – United
Jan. 21 – Leetonia
Jan. 25 – East Palestine
Jan. 27 – at Springfield
Jan. 28 – at Southern
Feb. 1 – Lisbon
Feb. 4 – at Wellsville
Feb. 8 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge
East Palestine
Nov. 23 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 2 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 3 – at Southern
Dec. 7 – Wellsville
Dec. 10 – at United
Dec. 14 – at Columbiana
Dec. 17 – at Lisbon
Dec. 28 – at Springfield
Jan. 4 – Valley Christian
Jan. 7 – at Leetonia
Jan. 9 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 11 – Southern
Jan. 14 – at Wellsville
Jan. 21 – United
Jan. 25 – at Columbiana
Jan. 28 – Lisbon
Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 3 – at Heartland Christian
Feb. 4 – Leetonia
Feb. 8 – Lowellville
Feb. 11 – East Liverpool
Leetonia
Nov. 24 – at Sebring
Nov. 28 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 3 – Lisbon
Dec. 7 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 10 – Columbiana
Dec. 14 – at Southern
Dec. 17 – Wellsville
Dec. 21 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 4 – at United
Jan. 7 – East Palestine
Jan. 11 – at Lisbon
Jan. 14 – Valley Christian
Jan. 21 – at Columbiana
Jan. 23 – Sebring
Jan. 25 – Southern
Jan. 28 – at Wellsville
Jan. 30 – Mathews
Feb. 1 – United
Feb. 4 – at East Palestine
Feb. 6 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 8 – Lowellville
Feb. 11 – Heartland Christian
Lisbon
Nov. 20 – at Heartland Christian
Nov. 24 – at Malvern
Nov. 30 – Brookfield
Dec. 3 – at Leetonia
Dec. 7 – Southern
Dec. 10 – at Wellsville
Dec. 14 – at United
Dec. 17 – East Palestine
Dec. 23 – at Toronto
Dec. 28 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 4 – Columbiana
Jan. 7- at Valley Christian
Jan. 11 – Leetonia
Jan. 14 – at Southern
Jan. 21 – Wellsville
Jan. 25 – United
Jan. 28 – at East Palestine
Feb. 1 – at Columbiana
Feb. 4 – Valley Christian
Feb. 9 – Toronto
Feb. 11 – at Jackson-Milton
Southern
Nov. 20 – Conotton Valley
Nov. 23 – at East Liverpool
Dec. 2 – at Malvern
Dec. 3 – East Palestine
Dec. 5 – Edison
Dec. 7 – at Lisbon
Dec. 10 – Valley Christian
Dec. 14 – Leetonia
Dec. 17 – at Columbiana
Dec. 21 – at Edison
Jan. 4 – at Wellsville
Jan. 7 – United
Jan. 11 – at East Palestine
Jan. 14 – Lisbon
Jan. 19 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 21 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 25 – at Leetonia
Feb. 1 – Wellsville
Feb. 4 – at United
United
Nov. 18 – at Carrollton
Nov. 20 – at Malvern
Nov. 23 – at Brookfield
Nov. 30 – Salem
Dec. 3 – at Wellsville
Dec. 7 – Columbiana
Dec. 10 – East Palestine
Dec. 14 – Lisbon
Dec. 17 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 19 – at East Liverpool
Dec. 21 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 4 – Leetonia
Jan. 7 – at Southern
Jan. 14 – at Columbiana
Jan. 16 – East Liverpool
Jan. 21 – at East Palestine
Jan. 23 – TBA
Jan. 25 – at Lisbon
Jan. 26 – Wellsville
Jan. 28 – Valley Christian
Jan. 30 – Crestview
Feb. 1 – at Leetonia
Feb. 4 – Southern
Feb. 10 – at Waterloo
Valley Christian
Nov. 30 – Crestview
Dec. 3 – at Columbiana
Dec. 7 – Leetonia
Dec. 10 – at Southern
Dec. 14 – Wellsville
Dec. 17 – United
Dec. 21 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 30 – Mooney
Jan. 4 – at East Palestine
Jan. 7 – Lisbon
Jan. 11 – Columbiana
Jan. 14 – at Leetonia
Jan. 18 – at Crestview
Jan. 21 – Southern
Jan. 23 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Jan. 25 – at Wellsville
Jan. 28 – at United
Feb. 1 – East Palestine
Feb. 4 – at Lisbon
Feb. 8 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 13 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Wellsville
Nov. 23 – Toronto
Dec. 3 – United
Dec. 7 – at East Palestine
Dec. 9 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 10 – Lisbon
Dec. 14 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 17 – at Leetonia
Dec. 21 – Lowellville
Dec. 30 – at Edison
Jan. 2 – at Oak Glen
Jan. 4 – Southern
Jan. 7 – at Columbiana
Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 14 – East Palestine
Jan. 16 – Edison
Jan. 21 – at Lisbon
Jan. 23 – at Toronto
Jan. 25 – Valley Christian
Jan. 26 – at United
Jan. 28 – Leetonia
Feb. 1 – at Southern
Feb. 4 – Columbiana