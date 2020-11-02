EOAC Girls’ Preview: Columbiana still team to beat

Lady Clippers have won the league title in each year since its' inception

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana has owned the league since its’ inception (2017-18). Last year, the Lady Clippers went a perfect 12-0 in league play and earned the #3 seed in the Struthers District. They were the only EOAC team to win their sectional as they bounced in the District Semifinal round by South Range (58-28) with a 17-7 record.. All but two schools played in the sectional final a year ago.

This will mark the first season of Valley Christian as a league member.

Below is a listing of last year’s standings as well as a team capsules for each school and their schedules.

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 12-0 (17-7)

East Palestine – 8-4 (15-9)

Leetonia – 7-5 (15-9)

United – 7-5 (14-10)

Lisbon – 6-6 (11-13)

Wellsville – 1-13 (4-18)

Southern – 1-13 (1-19)

Team Capsules

Columbiana Clippers

Coach: Dave Crismon

2019-20 Record: 17-7 (12-0)

Returning Starters: Senior – Grace Witmer Juniors – Camile Zentner and Tori Long

…The Lady Clippers graduated four seniors and roughly 75% of the teams scoring. Those graduating included Kayla Muslovski (19.0 ppg) and Grace Hammond (11.0 ppg). “We’ll need to have younger players step up and assume responsible roles for us to compete at a high level,” says coach Crismon.

The Clippers have won 7 straight league championships. Last year, Columbiana won the EOAC once again with a perfect 12-0 league record. The girls’ outscored their opponents by an average margin of 20-points. “We want to build on past accomplishments,” Crismon points out. “That’s always on our radar. We realize that with a new year, there are new goals.”

East Palestine Bulldogs

Coach: Will Frankin

2019-20 Record: 15-9 (8-4)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Joclyn Fristik, Morgan Rutledge and Payton Sherry

…East Palestine, a year ago, finished in second place in the EOAC and won 15-games overall. This year, expectations are high as the Lady Bulldogs return three starters – Joclyn Fristik (18.2 ppg, 2.0 spg), Morgan Rutledge (9.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Payton Sherry (5.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 6.5 apg). “The team expects to compete for a league title,” says coach Franklin. “They’ll be expected to make a post season run as well.”

Entering his 8th season at the helm Franklin points out, “They’ll need to gel quickly, and work extremely hard every time they step onto the floor. The team will need to develop incoming varsity players to fill the role of those who graduated.”

Leetonia Bears

Coach: John Hritz

2019-20 Record: 15-9 (7-5)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Taran Ferry, Haleigh Brock, Samantha Schneider and Megan Rosko. Junior – Allison Francosky

…Coach Hirtz surpassed the 500-win plateau last January after a 67-44 win over Wellsville. This year, Hritz returns for his 50th year of coaching. This season, the expectations are the same. “We expect to compete for the conference and to reach the District final,” says coach Hritz. “We need to limit teams to one shot, need to rebound and play solid on defense.”

Last year, the Lady Bears featured five players who scored 100-points or more led by Anna Buffone (9.6 ppg) who has since graduated. All three of their top rebounders return (Samantha Schneider, 7.1; Allison Francosky, 6.6; Taran Ferry, 6.3) in 2020.

Lisbon Blue Devils

Coach: Ryan Snyder

2019-20 Record: 11-13 (6-6)

Returning Starters: Juniors – Parker Henthorne and Tabby Ketchum

…Ryan Snyder begins year #1 after replacing Jamie Entrikin this summer, who led the Blue Devils to 203 wins in 14 years at the helm while guiding Lisbon to their first district championship in 2018 in 27 years.

The Blue Devils have compiled at least 10-wins or more in 24 of the last 26 years. They’ll have to replace the likes of Maddie Liberati (19.7 ppg, 12.1 rpg), Izzy Perez (16.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 6.8 rpg) and Bryanna VanGiesen (7.8 ppg). “Our goal will always be to be better today than we were yesterday,” states Snyder. “We’re going to be inexperienced and have to overcome some growing pains early in the season quickly. We graduated close to 90% of all of our offensive categories. We expect many different players to step up and fill those gaps.”

Parker Henthorne, as a sophomore, scored 2.5 points and hauled down 3.4 caroms per contest. Tabby Ketchum put together a stat line of 1.5 points, 1.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in her first year lettering with the Blue Devils varsity group.

Snyder points out, “The biggest key will be to quickly gain more varsity experience for multiple players. We must grow as a team. We will only have six upperclassmen (2 seniors, 3 juniors, 1 sophomore) returning – all with some varsity experience. We have a large incoming group of talented freshmen who all have their own unique skill sets. To be successful we must develop depth. We must have great team chemistry to be able to be successful.”

Southern Indians

Coach: Michael Skrinjar

2019-20 Record: 1-19 (1-13)

Returning Starters: Sophomores – Kya McCulley and Olivia Kerns

…With the graduation of three starters (Kayla McCulley, Taylor Cunningham & Erin Boyle), the Lady Indians return a pair of sophomores who received high-praise from the league and county at the end of last season. Kya McCulley led the team in rebounding as a freshman. Olivia Kerns led Southern in blocked shots. They’ll be joined by fellow sophomore Jessica Lafferty as well as upperclassmen Alexia Phillis (senior) and Elizabeth Mostella and Ronnie Mayfield, both juniors.

“Last year, our players established the building blocks that laid the foundation for the newly-designed culture expected within the program,” states coach Skrinjar. “They were determined to develop a relentless work ethic. This off-season, several of our athletes created an exciting vibe and foundation for the upcoming season. Our younger athletes will have to soak up valuable varsity playing time and handle tough pressure and adversity from opposing teams. We must find victories in little moments of improvement.”

Skrinjar indicates, “We plan on developing a high-intensity style of play with effective conditioning to make our athletes stronger. Our focus will be on the importance of aggressive defense and having a confident scoring mentality.”

United Golden Eagles

Coach: Josh Sigler

2019-20 Record: 14-10 (7-5)

Returning Starters: Senior – Destiny Hill; Sophomores – Taylor Cope

…The Golden Eagles lost Bailey Boosz (12 ppg) and Celeste Hofmeister (6 ppg) from last year’s 14-win team. “We’re optimistic that we can be in the (running for the league title),” states coach Sigler. “It’ll all depend on the maturation of our younger players.”

The team’s point guard Destiny Hill returns for her senior year. Also back is their sophomore center Taylor Cope. “As a team – we have to mature very quickly,” Sigler indicates. “We only have five upperclassmen so our sophomores and freshmen will need to step up and play key roles this season.”

Valley Christian Eagles

Coach: Aaron Agresta

2019-20 Record: 5-17

Returning Starters: Seniors – Kristen Gill, Dezerae Dean and Olivia Kitchen. Sophomore – DiAndre Tensley

…After experiencing a 14-game losing streak, the Lady Eagles fought through adversity and closed out the regular season by winning 3 of their final 5 contests. Valley Christian won their first round game against Lowellville by 3-points before falling in the Sectional Championship round to eventual-district finalist Western Reserve.

“Our focus in 2019 was improving our defense and having an understanding of concepts,” says coach Agresta. “Our focus this year will be staying focused on mental discipline and fundamentals. Being able to compete for four quarters – no matter the obstacle – that’ll be the main key to our success. We expect to compete and believe we have the talent to win many games.”

Wellsville Tigers

Coach: Corey Creamer

2019-20 Record: 4-18 (1-13)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Camryn Jackson and Leah Vinton. Sophomore – Elaina Weekley

…The Lady Tigers must move on from their double-digit scorers – Hunter Weekley (10 ppg) and Cameron Carlevale (10.1 ppg) – who each graduated last spring. Coach Creamer wants his group, “to stay healthy, develop our incoming players and build our bench depth.”

Wellsville returns three starters in seniors Camryn Jackson and Leah Vinton along with sophomore Elaina Weekley.

“Last year, we had under ten girls for the majority of the season,” indicates Creamer. “It was hard to get ourselves in a groove and always be competitive. I expect things to turn around this season.”

2020-21 Schedules

Columbiana

Nov. 23 – at McDonald

Nov. 24 – Lake Ridge Academy

Nov. 30 – Mooney

Dec. 3 – Valley Christian

Dec. 7 – at United

Dec. 10 – at Leetonia

Dec. 14 – at East Palestine

Dec. 17 – Southern

Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Brookfield Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Lisbon

Jan. 7 – Wellsville

Jan. 11 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 14 – United

Jan. 21 – Leetonia

Jan. 25 – East Palestine

Jan. 27 – at Springfield

Jan. 28 – at Southern

Feb. 1 – Lisbon

Feb. 4 – at Wellsville

Feb. 8 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge

East Palestine

Nov. 23 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 2 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 3 – at Southern

Dec. 7 – Wellsville

Dec. 10 – at United

Dec. 14 – at Columbiana

Dec. 17 – at Lisbon

Dec. 28 – at Springfield

Jan. 4 – Valley Christian

Jan. 7 – at Leetonia

Jan. 9 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 11 – Southern

Jan. 14 – at Wellsville

Jan. 21 – United

Jan. 25 – at Columbiana

Jan. 28 – Lisbon

Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 4 – Leetonia

Feb. 8 – Lowellville

Feb. 11 – East Liverpool

Leetonia

Nov. 24 – at Sebring

Nov. 28 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 3 – Lisbon

Dec. 7 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 10 – Columbiana

Dec. 14 – at Southern

Dec. 17 – Wellsville

Dec. 21 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 4 – at United

Jan. 7 – East Palestine

Jan. 11 – at Lisbon

Jan. 14 – Valley Christian

Jan. 21 – at Columbiana

Jan. 23 – Sebring

Jan. 25 – Southern

Jan. 28 – at Wellsville

Jan. 30 – Mathews

Feb. 1 – United

Feb. 4 – at East Palestine

Feb. 6 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 8 – Lowellville

Feb. 11 – Heartland Christian

Lisbon

Nov. 20 – at Heartland Christian

Nov. 24 – at Malvern

Nov. 30 – Brookfield

Dec. 3 – at Leetonia

Dec. 7 – Southern

Dec. 10 – at Wellsville

Dec. 14 – at United

Dec. 17 – East Palestine

Dec. 23 – at Toronto

Dec. 28 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 4 – Columbiana

Jan. 7- at Valley Christian

Jan. 11 – Leetonia

Jan. 14 – at Southern

Jan. 21 – Wellsville

Jan. 25 – United

Jan. 28 – at East Palestine

Feb. 1 – at Columbiana

Feb. 4 – Valley Christian

Feb. 9 – Toronto

Feb. 11 – at Jackson-Milton

Southern

Nov. 20 – Conotton Valley

Nov. 23 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 2 – at Malvern

Dec. 3 – East Palestine

Dec. 5 – Edison

Dec. 7 – at Lisbon

Dec. 10 – Valley Christian

Dec. 14 – Leetonia

Dec. 17 – at Columbiana

Dec. 21 – at Edison

Jan. 4 – at Wellsville

Jan. 7 – United

Jan. 11 – at East Palestine

Jan. 14 – Lisbon

Jan. 19 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 21 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 25 – at Leetonia

Feb. 1 – Wellsville

Feb. 4 – at United

United

Nov. 18 – at Carrollton

Nov. 20 – at Malvern

Nov. 23 – at Brookfield

Nov. 30 – Salem

Dec. 3 – at Wellsville

Dec. 7 – Columbiana

Dec. 10 – East Palestine

Dec. 14 – Lisbon

Dec. 17 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 19 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 21 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 4 – Leetonia

Jan. 7 – at Southern

Jan. 14 – at Columbiana

Jan. 16 – East Liverpool

Jan. 21 – at East Palestine

Jan. 23 – TBA

Jan. 25 – at Lisbon

Jan. 26 – Wellsville

Jan. 28 – Valley Christian

Jan. 30 – Crestview

Feb. 1 – at Leetonia

Feb. 4 – Southern

Feb. 10 – at Waterloo

Valley Christian

Nov. 30 – Crestview

Dec. 3 – at Columbiana

Dec. 7 – Leetonia

Dec. 10 – at Southern

Dec. 14 – Wellsville

Dec. 17 – United

Dec. 21 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 30 – Mooney

Jan. 4 – at East Palestine

Jan. 7 – Lisbon

Jan. 11 – Columbiana

Jan. 14 – at Leetonia

Jan. 18 – at Crestview

Jan. 21 – Southern

Jan. 23 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 25 – at Wellsville

Jan. 28 – at United

Feb. 1 – East Palestine

Feb. 4 – at Lisbon

Feb. 8 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 13 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Wellsville

Nov. 23 – Toronto

Dec. 3 – United

Dec. 7 – at East Palestine

Dec. 9 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 10 – Lisbon

Dec. 14 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 17 – at Leetonia

Dec. 21 – Lowellville

Dec. 30 – at Edison

Jan. 2 – at Oak Glen

Jan. 4 – Southern

Jan. 7 – at Columbiana

Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 14 – East Palestine

Jan. 16 – Edison

Jan. 21 – at Lisbon

Jan. 23 – at Toronto

Jan. 25 – Valley Christian

Jan. 26 – at United

Jan. 28 – Leetonia

Feb. 1 – at Southern

Feb. 4 – Columbiana