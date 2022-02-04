GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team cruised to a 72-30 victory over Greenville Friday night.

The Hornets were led by junior Aidan Enoch, who finished with 18 points. Senior Jackson Pryts added 14 points and senior Joey Fazzone chipped in 13.

The Hornets improve to 13-5 on the season. Hickory will travel to Grove City next Friday night.

The Trojans were led in scoring by senior Jalen Ritzert, who finished with 16 points. Junior Jase Herrick contributed 10 points.

Greenville drops to 8-10 on the campaign. The Trojans will look to bounce back at Sharpsville next Tuesday.