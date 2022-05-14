GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders baseball team locked up at least a share of the Northeast 8 conference with a 14-4 five-inning run-rule victory over the Struthers Wildcats Saturday afternoon. The win improves the Raiders to 18-2 on the season and 12-1 in the league. The Wildcats fall to 8-15 overall, and 4-10 in the conference.



The Raiders have either won or shared the NE8 title for three years now with the 2019 season being canceled due to Covid. They can win the title outright with a win in a make-up game with Niles next week.



“It is obviously a goal for us to win the league, but we have a greater picture in mind of us making it far into June,” said Raiders senior Aiden English. “From here on out we are just focusing on playing the best baseball we can every single day. We’re putting as much effort into everything and making a run in the tournament.”



“Today was a big game,” said Raiders coach Jim Hanek. “It was the last game of a five-game week. The most we played down south was four straight in a week. We have had a lot of two game weeks.”



Although the Raiders won by the ten-run rule, it was the Wildcats who grabbed the early momentum as they scored twice in the top of the first on a line drive RBI hit by Chance Laczko and an RBI groundout by Drew Day — but that early 2-0 lead would be washed away quickly in the bottom of the frame.



The Raiders would respond with five runs in the bottom of the first as Dylan Dominguez belted a two-RBI double to left-center to tie the game at 2-2. A sacrifice fly by Stevie Rohan would bring Dominguez home, followed by a double by English, a walk to Tyson Tarajack, and a single by Logan Baxter to stake the Raiders to a 5-2 advantage.



The game came to a halt in the top of the second when the Wildcats’ standout centerfielder-pitcher Alec Grzyo suffered an injury trying to beat out a ground ball in the top of the second. He would be transported to Akron Children’s Hospital for evaluation.



“I don’t want to speculate on what occurred, but he is at Akron Children’s right now. We are hoping for the best and we are keeping him in our thoughts and prayers. There are some things that are just bigger than baseball, and hopefully, we get an update,” said Wildcats coach Tommy Otto.

“I hope he is fine,” Hanek said. “I hope he can recover as speedily as possible. You never want to see anything like that happen.”



The Raiders would add seven unanswered runs in the next three innings. Two came in the second stanza as Michael Markulin hit an RBI single to left and would eventually score on a wild pitch to give the Raiders a 7-2 lead after two innings.



They would add five more runs in the fourth frame thanks to a two-RBI single by Baxter followed by a two-RBI double by Shane Lindstrom. Lindstrom would score the fifth run of the frame on a wild pitch. That gave the Raiders a commanding12-2 lead in the contest.



Baxter would be the offensive star in the game going three for three at the plate including a double and two RBIs. Lindstrom, Dominguez, and English would all account for two RBIs in the contest for the Raiders.



English would pick up the win pitching four, one-hit innings while striking out seven and surrendering three walks. The victory improves his personal pitching record to 6-0 on the year.



“My fastball was really working for me,” English said. “And I had confidence that my teammates were going to make a play for me if they (Struthers) put the ball in play.”



“He threw well for us today,” Hanek said. “He did a nice job after Struthers put up a couple of runs in the first inning.”



The Wildcats kept battling as they scratched out two runs in the top of the fifth inning started by a double to left field by Laczko. An error by the Raiders would allow him to race home, and a bases-loaded walk to Gino Calabrette brought Olindo Pezzone home after he drew a one-out walk.



But the Raiders walked it off in the bottom of the fifth when English hit a two-RBI sacrifice fly to deep center that scored both Joey Aey and Logan Cormell to make it the final 14-4 score.



Laczko would lead the Wildcats with two hits in the contest and an RBI. One of his two hits was a double.



Aiden Mauro would suffer the loss for the Wildcats after surrendering five runs in just one inning of work. Noah Carnahan and Grady Moore would pitch in relief for the Wildcats.



“Everything changed for us now with what occurred with Alec,” Otto said in reference to Monday’s tournament game. “He was supposed to pitch on Monday. Our main concern is about Alec.”