ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Saturday night to snap their four-game winning streak.

Rodríguez sent a full-count slider from Gerardo Reyes into the elevated stands in right-center leading off the sixth inning. At 23 years and 57 days old, he became the youngest Pirates catcher to homer since Jason Kendall (23 years, 42 days) on Aug. 7, 1997, against the Marlins.

Rodríguez, the third-ranked prospect in the Pirates’ farm system, was called up last Monday. He was hitless in his first seven at-bats but has gone 3 for 9 in his last three games.

Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana had RBI hits as Pittsburgh won for only the fourth time in 17 games this month.

Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels, but Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 and struck out three times.

In a bullpen game for the Pirates, left-hander Ryan Borucki got his first start in four years and went 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Osvaldo Bido (2-1), originally scheduled to start, came in and went three innings, giving up four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Jose Hernandez and Carmen Mlodzinski each worked 1 2/3 innings before David Bednar entered for an eventful ninth inning and earned his 19th save.

Bednar walked Taylor Ward and struck out Mike Moustakas before he hit Matt Thaiss with a curveball and walked Hunter Renfroe on a full count to load the bases.

Bednar then got Trey Cabbage to ground into a game-ending double play. Cabbage hit a comebacker directly to Bednar, who threw home for the forceout. Rodríguez relayed to first to end the game.

Connor Joe lined a double to right-center off Reid Detmers (2-7) and scored on Reynolds’ single up the middle. Santana’s RBI double to left-center made it 2-0.

The Angels had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth, but couldn’t get anything across. Thaiss lined into a double play and Renfroe struck out with runners at the corners.

FOR STARTERS

Detmers struck out nine but didn’t retire the Pirates in order in any of his five innings. The left-hander allowed six hits and walked two.

STREAKING

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak has the majors’ longest current hitting streak at 13 games after his base hit leading off the fourth. Moniak, who is 20 for 51 during the streak, has the big leagues’ longest current run after Pittsburgh’s Jared Triolo went 0 for 4 to end his streak at 13 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: SS Zach Neto was scratched from the lineup due to lower back tightness. … 3B Anthony Rendon will be shut down for at least the next two weeks after an MRI revealed a deep bone bruise in his shin. Rendon was placed on the injured list July 14 (retroactive to July 11) due to a left oblique strain.

UP NEXT

Pirates: All-Star RHP Mitch Keller (9-5, 3.73 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing eight runs in six innings last Tuesday against Cleveland.

Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.17) is 3-2 in his last eight starts following seven straight no-decisions.