AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch topped Green 6-5 in the Division I District Final on Wednesday evening.

Following the win, Falcons’ head coach Steve Ward was emotional as the accomplishment along with his players.

The Falcons won their first district championship since 2013.

Fitch improves to 22-2 on the season. The Falcons advance to face the winner of Brunswick/Broadview Heights in the Division I Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at the Youngstown State softball complex.