Emily Mayfield, wife of Browns QB Baker Mayfield, has message for Cleveland fans after Sunday’s loss

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emily Mayfield, who’s married to Browns QB Baker Mayfield, has a message for Cleveland fans after yesterday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In her Instagram stories, she says Cleveland “fans” who are blaming Baker for the loss need to wake up.

“You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it,” Mayfield wrote.

She went on to rally the true fans to support “our guys”, including Baker, with a reminder that hate does nothing for the team. “… that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field,” she wrote.

The Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, October 17 at 4:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.