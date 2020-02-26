Emery records a double-double; Brookfield gets by Grand Valley

Sports

Gage Emery led Brookfield with 24 points and 11 rebounds

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brookfield Warriors high school basketball

Brookfield will play at Newton Falls on Friday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield gets by Grand Valley, 68-60, to advance in the tournament. The Warriors (12-11) will now play at Newton Falls (19-3) in the Warren Sectional Final on Friday.

Gage Emery recorded a double-double as he led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Haden Gibson also scored 20 points and dished out 6 assists. Conner Stevens added 15 for the Warriors.

Grand Valley’s season ends at 8-15. Malik Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points as Ashton Zupancic tallied 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS