Emery records a double-double; Brookfield gets by Grand Valley

Brookfield will play at Newton Falls on Friday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield gets by Grand Valley, 68-60, to advance in the tournament. The Warriors (12-11) will now play at Newton Falls (19-3) in the Warren Sectional Final on Friday.

Gage Emery recorded a double-double as he led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Haden Gibson also scored 20 points and dished out 6 assists. Conner Stevens added 15 for the Warriors.

Grand Valley’s season ends at 8-15. Malik Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points as Ashton Zupancic tallied 18.