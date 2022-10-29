GRAND VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team came away victorious in the district championship yet again, topping Kirtland 3-1 in the Division III Orwell District Final.

Crestview took the match 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, and 25-17.

It is the Rebels’ fourth-straight district crown.

Sophomore Abbey Emch made history in the match, recording 34 kills — a new Rebels’ single-game record.

Grace Auer would add 20 kills with 39 assists.

Crestview improves to 24-2 and advances to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Regional Semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Barberton High School.