Elza leads Bristol past Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - For the fifth-straight season, Bristol notched at least 18 wins as the Panthers topped Cardinal Mooney 59-51 Tuesday night.

Bristol is ranked 6th in the final Division IV AP Poll.

Gage Elza led the way for the Panthers with 25 points while Matt Church had 9.

For the Cardinals, Pete Haas had 19 and Mike Pelini added 15.

Bristol improves to 18-3 and are the 2-seed in the Division IV Orwell District Tournament.