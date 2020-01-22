Elliott makes 19 saves to lead Flyers over Penguins 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brian Elliott made 19 saves, Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. It was Elliott’s first shutout of the season and 39th of his career. The 34-year-old is filling in for injured Carter Hart. Justin Braun added an empty-netter for the Flyers, playing their eighth game in 15 days. They enter a nine-day break having won five of seven. Penguins had won two in a row and six of seven. It is the second time they have been shut out this season.
