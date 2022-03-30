POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Dom Elia threw six innings while striking out eight in Poland’s 9-3 win over Hubbard. The Bulldogs’ sophomore hurler didn’t walk a batter and allowed just seven hits and three earned runs.

Poland’s bats churned out 16 hits. Six different players finished with multiple base hits – Aiden Thompson (3), Bryce Barringer (2), Teagan McCurdy (2), Evan Hegarty (2), Mike Denny (2) and Wyatt Bobbey (2).

On Thursday, Poland is scheduled to meet Fitch.

Andrew Kali led the Eagles with two hits. Ben Wilcox, Gabe Rusnak and Ian Wukelich all had doubles.