STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Emma Elia sank 4 of Struthers’ 12 three-point shots as the Lady Wildcats topped Lakeview, 76-39. Elia scored a game-high 26 points. Chloe Neider added 8 of her 14 points in the first half.

Tiffany Bartholomew paced Lakeview by scoring 22 points. The Bulldogs (0-5) welcome Niles on Thursday.

Struthers (2-3) will travel to Jefferson on Thursday.