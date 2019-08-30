Sharon takes 1-point advantage into halftime

Hickory’s Henwood to Richards has connected twice for TD

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon looks to avoid an 0-2 start as they travel to play Hickory .

Defense stood tall early on as Sharon held Hickory on downs on the game’s opening drive. Then, the Hornets’ Hunter Stoots recovered a fumble which was followed by Sharon’s Ty Eilam’s interception.

However, 5 plays later the Tigers found the end zone on a C.J. Parchman 2-yard touchdown run to give Sharon a 7-0 advantage.

To begin the second quarter, Hickory answered with a 13-play drive which began at their own 20-yard line. Their fourth possession of the contest was capped off on a Michael Henwood 15-yard pass to Nathan Richards to tie the game at 7 apiece.

On Sharon’s next drive, the Tigers went 64 yards on 12 plays to take a 14-7 lead on a Ty Eilam touchdown grab. On the drive, Sharon’s standout quarterback Lane Voytik became the school’s all-time leading passer.

To finish up the first half scoring, the Hornets struck with another touchdown connection from Henwood to Richards with no time remaining in the first half. The point after kick failed to send Sharon to halftime with a 1-point advantage (14-13).

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

S- C.J. Parchman, 2-yard TD run (S 7-0, 4:08)

Second Quarter

H – Nathan Richards, 15-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (T 7-7, 6:37)

S – Ty Eilam, 13-yard TD catch from Lane Voytik (S 14-7, 1:22)

H – Nathan Richards, 16-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (S 14-13, 0:00)