Egli one of three Warriors with two goals; West Branch rolls to season-opening win

The Warriors scored three goals in the final nine minutes of the first half to take control against Niles Friday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls soccer team started the season off with a convincing, 7-3 win over Niles Friday night at Bo Rein Stadium.

After a defensive battle for the first 31 minutes, the Warriors scored three goals in the final nine minutes of the half to take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Emma Egli kicked off the scoring with a breakaway goal, one of two for her on the night. Fellow senior captain Jillian Pidgeon also had a strong night with two goals of her own.

Daphne Snyder scored two second half goals as well, while Bri Thomas also scored for the Warriors.

Up next, West Branch plays at Hubbard Monday night.