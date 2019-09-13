Ridge off to an impressive start

Rams are 2-0 for the first time since 2013

Mineral Ridge is playing their first home game

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The unbeaten Mineral Ridge Rams open their home schedule with Newton Falls this evening.

On the first play from scrimmage, Ridge’s junior Shakir Perkins took a long run deep inside of Newton Falls’ territory. The Tiger defense held the Rams on 4th down from the 2-yard line to force turnover on downs.

The next time the Rams possessed the ball, they scored. On a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Edwards to Randall Miller midway through the first quarter to take a 6-0 advantage.

After an interception which set Ridge up at the Newton Falls’ 21-yard line, Edwards called his own number from a yard away to score the game’s second touchdown. For the two-point conversion, Edwards found Devin Winford to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.

Back comes Newton Falls, Nick Oyster connected with Brant Bungard on a 32-yard touchdown pass to bring the Tigers back within 7-points (14-7). Fifteen seconds later, the Tiger defense forced a turnover as Newton Falls started their drive inside Mineral Ridge territory. However, the Rams’ Jalen Royal-Eiland intercepted an errant Tiger pass to stop the Newton Falls threat.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

M – Randall Miller, 7-yard TD catch from Dakota Edwards (M 6-0)

M – Dakota Edwards, 1-yard TD run (M 14-0)

Second Quarter

N – Brant Bungard, 32-yard TD catch from Nick Oyster (M 14-7, 11:43)