NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles (6-4) opens up the Division IV, Region 13 playoffs Friday night as the #7 seed, hosting #10 seed Edgewood (6-4).

The Red Dragons have gotten a night to remember out of star running back Antuan Gardner.

Gardner has not only scored six touchdowns in the game, but he has shattered the Niles’ single-game rushing record with 471 yards on 29 carries.

The previous record was set by Ron Ritz 34 years ago.

Anthony Budak has added two passing touchdowns for Niles in the game.

Niles currently leads 59-28 in the fourth quarter with a running clock as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The winner will advance to play the winner of #15 Field vs. #2 Lake Catholic.