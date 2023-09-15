CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield got back in the win column Friday night, following a loss to rival Poland last week, with a 35-14 victory over Chaney.

The Cardinals were led by Scottie Eaton who finished with three rushing touchdowns in the game.

Iowa State commit Danny Inglis pitched in two scores as well in the victory.

Matt Jones had a passing and rushing touchdown in a losing effort for the Cowboys.

Chaney (2-) will visit Warren Harding in week six. Canfield (2-3) will host Dover.