Eastwood Field looking for teams to play in 18U tournament

The Eastwood Classic will run from July 15th through the 19th

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are hosting an 18U tournament this month and looking for teams to fill the bracket.

The “Eastwood Classic” will run from July 15th through the 19th. It’s a double elimination tournament and will feature eight teams.

The entry fee for each team is $375 and must be paid in advance to secure the team’s spot. Interested team managers can contact Kyle Nagy at knagy@mvscrappers.com to register.

The Scrappers are requiring all teams and spectators to abide by the Eastwood Field COVID-19 Rules and Regulations.