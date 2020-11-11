Youngstown East’s Cylar: ‘We finally have depth and experience’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Bears are seeking their first winning season in seven years (2012-13: 18-7).

A year ago, Youngstown East was able to post a pair of wins over Girard, including its first-round playoff victory (59-49).

East Golden Bears

Coach: Kevin Cylar

2019-20 Record: 6-18 (1-5, SVC)

Returning starters: Seniors John Clay, Ramere Bledsoe and Reuben Talley and Junior Xavion Leonard

Expectations are high with four starters returning from last year’s team.

“I’m expecting this year to be the best by far as we finally have experience and depth,” indicates Cylar, who is entering year three as the Golden Bears’ head coach. “Our big, Lamar Underwood – senior — has improved also.”

East improved by five wins last year. John Clay led the Bears in scoring (16.8 ppg) and three-point percentage (33.3%). Ramere Bledsoe finished the year with averages of 11.8 points and 7.4 boards per contest. Reuben Talley shot 76% from the foul line and dished out 7.2 assists per game.

“The key to our success will be how the guys play together,” Cylar states. “They need to be in elite shape.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)

Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)

Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)

East – 1-5 (6-18)

