Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championship matches set for Saturday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Emma Gumont scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as the Golden Flashes defeated Brookfield, 53-26. Savannah Dodrill added 11 and sophomore Ava Howell finished with 9 points. Brooke Whitt also closed out her day with 8 points.

Katie Logan’s 9 points led Brookfield. The Lady Warriors will welcome Newton Falls on Wednesday.