Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championship matches set for Saturday night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championship matches are now set. Those championships will take place Saturday night, and will be broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.
The EOWL Championships can been seen at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.
2020 EOWL Championship Matches
106 lbs.
Ty Stricko (Canfield) vs. Dominic Hoffarth (Louisville)
113 lbs.
Alex Bailey (Alliance) vs. Dan Adams (Louisville)
120 lbs.
Mark Emmerling (Beaver Local) vs. Garett Lautzenheiser (Louisville)
126 lbs.
Colin Roberts (Austintown Fitch) vs. Conner Burrus (Hubbard)
132 lbs.
Logan Ours (Beaver Local) vs. Davin Rhoads (Louisville)
138 lbs.
Alex DelGarbino (Girard) vs. Jonathan Potts (Beaver Local)
145 lbs.
Matthew Woomer (Howland) vs. Devon Salsberry (Beaver Local)
152 lbs.
Skyler Lasure (Beaver Local) vs. Daniel Kennedy (Louisville)
160 lbs.
Logan Krulik (Beaver Local) vs. Brailyn Lightner (Alliance)
170 lbs.
Steven Marra (West Branch) vs. Jax Leonard (Louisville)
182 lbs.
Anthony D’Alessio (Canfield) vs. Warren Gentile (Alliance)
195 lbs.
Kenny Marra (West Branch) vs. Brent Paulus (Louisville)
220 lbs.
AJ Winterburn (Austintown Fitch) vs. Blake Robbins (Louisville)
285 lbs.
Rich Hofus (Canfield) vs. Jake Hurst (West Branch)