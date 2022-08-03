YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville (27-1) cruised along to a perfect regular season slate and a trip to the Elite Eight (Regional Final) in Division IV.

Tiger coach Jon Stokes utilized a mix of veteran leadership and youth on his roster, which was highlighted by the play of junior Alana Amato (348 kills) and freshman Presley Stokes (431 kills) – who were both honored at season’s end by being named to the All-State team. Stokes earned Third-Team honors.

This season, without three graduating seniors (Paige Green, Gia Pucci, Emily McNicol), Wellsville will be back for more success as they’ll vie for their fifth consecutive league championship.

2021 All-EOAC First Team

Alana Amato, Wellsville

Eliza Baker, Lisbon

Allison Francosky, Leetonia

Paige Green, Wellsville

Mia Lee, East Palestine

Tori Long, Columbiana

Rylee Mellott, Southern

Julia Rapp, Columbiana

Ashley Shroades, Southern

Presley Stokes, Wellsville

DiAndra Tensley, Valley Christian

Tori Tschappatt, United

