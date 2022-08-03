YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville (27-1) cruised along to a perfect regular season slate and a trip to the Elite Eight (Regional Final) in Division IV.
Tiger coach Jon Stokes utilized a mix of veteran leadership and youth on his roster, which was highlighted by the play of junior Alana Amato (348 kills) and freshman Presley Stokes (431 kills) – who were both honored at season’s end by being named to the All-State team. Stokes earned Third-Team honors.
This season, without three graduating seniors (Paige Green, Gia Pucci, Emily McNicol), Wellsville will be back for more success as they’ll vie for their fifth consecutive league championship.
2021 All-EOAC First Team
Alana Amato, Wellsville
Eliza Baker, Lisbon
Allison Francosky, Leetonia
Paige Green, Wellsville
Mia Lee, East Palestine
Tori Long, Columbiana
Rylee Mellott, Southern
Julia Rapp, Columbiana
Ashley Shroades, Southern
Presley Stokes, Wellsville
DiAndra Tensley, Valley Christian
Tori Tschappatt, United
