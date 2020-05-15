Eastern Gateway to discontinue sports programs; will shift to club sports

Eastern Gateway Community College is canceling the fall sports season, and discontinuing the school’s collegiate sports program.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees has announced the cancellation of the fall sports season, and the discontinuation of the school’s collegiate sports program.

The school plans to add a more inclusive-based sports program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Eastern Gateway Community College will work with the 24 student-athletes to release each to explore options to play at another college or university.

EGCC had been fielding a baseball team and planned to launch a women’s volleyball program this fall, both competing as members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“The transition to a club-based athletic program will provide more students with an opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as make our sports programs more tailored to each campus,” said Eastern Gateway Community College Interim President Michael Geoghegan. “We are particularly excited to introduce esports to Eastern Gateway Community College as a way to get our online students involved.”

The college will hire coordinators for each physical campus, in Steubenville and in Youngstown, to coordinate club sports.

“We’ve heard from students that they were interested in having more campus-based activities, and we will engage the students on campus and online to determine what types of club sports we will create,” said Geoghegan