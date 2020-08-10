Eastern Buckeye Conference releases updated football schedule

The league has rolled out their plan for a conference schedule

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – This morning, the Eastern Buckeye Conference released their revised football schedule according to the OHSAA’s six-game regular season plan that’s dependent on Governor Mike DeWine’s approval for high school football to take place in 2020.

The 7-school league will play five-conference games (with the exception of Salem, who’ll play 6) through the first six weeks of the season. The OHSAA playoffs are set to begin on October 9 under the proposal with all schools having the option to participate. The games scheduled for week 8 (October 16) will not count towards the conference standings (with no guarantee that they’ll be played).

Below is the complete league schedule:

Week 1: August 28

Marlington at Alliance

Minerva at Carrollton

Salem at West Branch

Week 2: September 4

Carrollton at Marlington

Salem at Canton South

West Branch at Minerva

Week 3: September 11

Alliance at West Branch

Carrollton at Salem

Minerva at Canton South

Week 4: September 18

Canton South at Alliance

Marlington at Salem

West Branch at Carrollton

Week 5: September 25

Carrollton at Alliance

Marlington at Canton South

Salem at Minerva

Week 6: October 2

Alliance at Salem

Canton South at West Branch

Minerva at Marlington

Week 7: October 9

OHSAA playoffs begin

Week 8: October 16

Alliance at Minerva

Carrollton at Canton South

West Branch at Marlington