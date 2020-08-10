Eastern Buckeye Conference releases updated football schedule

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – This morning, the Eastern Buckeye Conference released their revised football schedule according to the OHSAA’s six-game regular season plan that’s dependent on Governor Mike DeWine’s approval for high school football to take place in 2020.
The 7-school league will play five-conference games (with the exception of Salem, who’ll play 6) through the first six weeks of the season. The OHSAA playoffs are set to begin on October 9 under the proposal with all schools having the option to participate. The games scheduled for week 8 (October 16) will not count towards the conference standings (with no guarantee that they’ll be played).
Below is the complete league schedule:
Week 1: August 28
Marlington at Alliance
Minerva at Carrollton
Salem at West Branch
Week 2: September 4
Carrollton at Marlington
Salem at Canton South
West Branch at Minerva
Week 3: September 11
Alliance at West Branch
Carrollton at Salem
Minerva at Canton South
Week 4: September 18
Canton South at Alliance
Marlington at Salem
West Branch at Carrollton
Week 5: September 25
Carrollton at Alliance
Marlington at Canton South
Salem at Minerva
Week 6: October 2
Alliance at Salem
Canton South at West Branch
Minerva at Marlington
Week 7: October 9
OHSAA playoffs begin
Week 8: October 16
Alliance at Minerva
Carrollton at Canton South
West Branch at Marlington