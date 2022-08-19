HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Golden Bears visit the Hubbard Eagles in a week one high school football matchup.

The Eagles jumped on the board in the opening minutes with a Ben Wilcox 49-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead.

A Royal McConhay 53-yard run extended that lead to 14-0 just as the first quarter was ending.

A 25-yard touchdown run from Xander Owens gave the Eagles a 20-0 lead early in the second.

The Golden Bears got on the board late in the second quarter when Thomas Nickerson connected with Andrew Blackmon for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Wilcox’s second touchdown of the night, this time from 12 yards out, extended the Eagles’ lead to 28-8 with just over eight minutes left in the game.

Hubbard currently leads 28-8 in the fourth quarter as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

East will visit Shaw in week two. Hubbard will visit Greenville.