YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East protected home court on Tuesday, taking down the West Branch Warriors 43-32.

It was the Warriors who jumped out to an early lead with a Michael Kanagy bucket, making it 7-4 West Branch early.

But East ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to a Cam Sly bucket and a Tyron Hudson three, assisted by Isaiah McCray.

The Golden Bears lead 9-7 after the first quarter and would end up with an 11-point victory.

West Branch drops to 4-4, and East improves to 6-4 on the season with the win.