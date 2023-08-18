NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls plays host to East Palestine to open up the 2023 season.

Early in the first quarter, Kegan Howard put the Tigers on the board to give Newton Falls a 6-0 lead.

Carter Rapczak’s 60-yard touchdown jaunt extended the lead to 14-0.

East Palestine found the endzone immediately after as RJ May returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to close the gap to 14-7.

Newton Falls tacked on three more touchdowns in the first half with Rapczack finding the endzone again, as well as teammates Gage Phares and Caden Short.

Newton Falls currently leads 35-7 in the second quarter at the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

East Palestine will host Toronto in week two. Newton Falls will host Jackson-Milton.