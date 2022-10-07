COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana got their first win of the season, and the 200th of Head Coach Bob Spaite’s career Friday night in a 46-14 victory over East Palestine.

East Palestine (1-7) will visit Southern Local in week nine. Columbiana (1-7) will travel to Leetonia.

Joe Guido had four touchdowns for Columbiana while Liam Surgenavic added three scores of his own.

Jesse Lipp and Noah McKay each contributed scores for the Bulldogs in a losing effort.