East Palestine shuts down football practices after positive COVID-19 test

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine football team has shut down practice for 14 days after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Head Coach Tony Foster tells Sports Team 27 that the player has already been away from the team for several days after experiencing symptoms last week.

Football is the only fall sport on hold right now for the Bulldogs.

The school has been in contact with the Columbiana County Board of Health and they will investigate to see if the 14 days will start when the positive test came in or when the player was last with the team.