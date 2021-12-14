LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine registered their first win of the season by topping Leetonia, 42-37.

Senior Tyler Bistarkey led the way for the Bulldogs by knocking down a pair of first quarter three-point baskets to finish with 12 points. Weston Jones added 9 while Evan Smith tallied 8 points.

The Bulldogs outscored the Bears in the second half, 26-20.

East Palestine (1-3) returns to action on Friday against Southern.

Leetonia falls to 0-4. Joe Guido paced the Bears with 12 points. Noah Riffe and Andrew Hendricks both scored 8 points apiece.

The Bears will travel to Lisbon on Friday to face the Blue Devils.