East Palestine native J.T. Miller on the move to Vancouver after trade from Tampa Bay

VANCOUVER, B.C. (WKBN) – East Palestine native J.T. Miller has been shipped by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks and a goalie.
The Canucks get Miller for a 3rd-round pick in 2019, a conditional 1st-round in 2020 or 2021 and goalie Marek Mazanec.
Miller is signed through 2023 at a cap hit of $5.25 million per season.
Before the trade the Lightning had just under $6 million in cap space.
The 26-year old Miller racked up 13 goals and 34 assists this past season with Tampa Bay.