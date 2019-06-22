East Palestine native J.T. Miller on the move to Vancouver after trade from Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Miller plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

East Palestine native J.T. Miller was traded from Tampa Bay to Vancouver Saturday to create cap space for the Lightning

VANCOUVER, B.C. (WKBN) – East Palestine native J.T. Miller has been shipped by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks and a goalie.

The Canucks get Miller for a 3rd-round pick in 2019, a conditional 1st-round in 2020 or 2021 and goalie Marek Mazanec.

Miller is signed through 2023 at a cap hit of $5.25 million per season.

Before the trade the Lightning had just under $6 million in cap space.

The 26-year old Miller racked up 13 goals and 34 assists this past season with Tampa Bay.