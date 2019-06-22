East Palestine native J.T. Miller on the move to Vancouver after trade from Tampa Bay

Sports

East Palestine native J.T. Miller was traded from Tampa Bay to Vancouver Saturday to create cap space for the Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JT Miller, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Miller plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

VANCOUVER, B.C. (WKBN) – East Palestine native J.T. Miller has been shipped by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks and a goalie.

The Canucks get Miller for a 3rd-round pick in 2019, a conditional 1st-round in 2020 or 2021 and goalie Marek Mazanec.

Miller is signed through 2023 at a cap hit of $5.25 million per season.

Before the trade the Lightning had just under $6 million in cap space.

The 26-year old Miller racked up 13 goals and 34 assists this past season with Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story