East Palestine moves on without the likes of Sherry & Posey

Bulldogs have posted 4 straight seasons without a losing record

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Tony Foster has produced 4 consecutive seasons of East Palestine football without a losing record. The Bulldogs have achieved an overall record of 26-16 (61.9%) during that time span. The last time, the school has been able to say that they’ve not had a losing season within a four-year time period was in the mid-1990s (1992-1996, 5 years).

Can the Bulldogs keep it going without the likes of Parker Sherry or Dominic Posey leading the offensive unit?

East Palestine Bulldogs

Head Coach: Tony Foster, 7th season (22-29)

2018 record (EOAC): 5-5 (4-3), 4th place

Five Key Points

1.Bulldogs are seeking their 3rd league title within the last 5 years (2015, 2017). It took East Palestine 28 years to achieve their previous league crowns (1975, 2002).

2.East Palestine has won 8 of their last 9 home games

3.Bulldogs have been victorious in 7 of their past 8 contests played in the month of October.

4.This year’s opener is against Girard on August 30. The Bulldogs have dropped their past 3 games in August.

5.East Palestine’s lone playoff win came in 2002 when the home standing Bulldogs edged Black River (23-22) on November 1 in the Division IV, Region 13 quarterfinal.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 33.0 (14th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 194.5

Passing Offense: 185.9

Total Offense: 383.4

…What a legacy that quarterback Parker Sherry and company leave behind. Last year’s senior class accounted for 2 outright league championships, a pair of playoff trips and one of the most explosive offenses that the area saw during their career. Over his last two years as a Bulldog, Sherry threw for 46 touchdowns and 4,108 yards while rushing for 28 touchdowns and eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last three years on the ground. Former 1000-yard rusher (in 2017, 1061), Dominic Posey is also gone. Posey caught 107 passes over the course of his junior and senior seasons while increasing his yardage total from 2017 (755) to 2018 (909). He also caught more touchdown passes last fall (13) than he had in his previous two campaigns (12).

Lineman Cameron Walker will be missed after turning in a fantastic senior year which had him tabbed as an All-EOAC First-Team selection. This year, senior Cameron Wischerman will be looked upon to become a reliable offensive weapon. Last fall, he ran for 151 yards and caught 12 passes for 147 stripes. His classmate, Dominick Cathers snagged 11 receptions for 147 yards as a junior.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 28.6 (42nd in Area)

…The defensive unit allowed an average of 28.6 points per game last season. It was the 8th time in the last 9 years that the defense allowed an average of 28-points or more to be scored upon. Even worse, the Bulldogs have allowed their opposition to score 22-points or more per season in each but one (2209: 17.4) of the past 16 years (2003-2018).

The likes of linebacker Brock Cheurco and defensive back Mike Frazier both graduated this past spring.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Girard

Sept. 6 – Western Reserve

Sept. 13 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 20 – at Lisbon

Sept. 27 – United

Oct. 4 – at Wellsville

Oct. 11 – Southern

Oct. 18 – at Leetonia

Oct. 25 – Conneaut

Nov. 1 – Columbiana