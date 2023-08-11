EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for East Palestine High School:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Toronto
Aug. 22 – at Southern
Aug. 24 – Wellsville
Aug. 29 – at United
Aug. 30 – Heartland Christian
Aug. 31 – Columbiana
Sept. 5 – at Lisbon
Sept. 6 – Wellsville
Sept. 7 – at Valley Christian
Sept. 12 – at Leetonia
Sept. 14 – Southern
Sept. 18 – at Heartland Christian
Sept. 19 – at Wellsville
Sept. 21 – United
Sept. 25 – Toronto
Sept. 26 – at Columbiana
Sept. 28 – Lisbon
Oct. 2 – Chaney
Oct. 3 – Valley Christian
Oct. 5 – Leetonia
Oct. 9 – at Springfield
Oct. 11 – Waterloo
Oct. 12 – Southeast
East Palestine High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Brown and White
School address: 360 W Grant St, East Palestine, OH 44413
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the EPHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.