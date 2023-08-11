EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for East Palestine High School:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – at Toronto

Aug. 22 – at Southern

Aug. 24 – Wellsville

Aug. 29 – at United

Aug. 30 – Heartland Christian

Aug. 31 – Columbiana

Sept. 5 – at Lisbon

Sept. 6 – Wellsville

Sept. 7 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 12 – at Leetonia

Sept. 14 – Southern

Sept. 18 – at Heartland Christian

Sept. 19 – at Wellsville

Sept. 21 – United

Sept. 25 – Toronto

Sept. 26 – at Columbiana

Sept. 28 – Lisbon

Oct. 2 – Chaney

Oct. 3 – Valley Christian

Oct. 5 – Leetonia

Oct. 9 – at Springfield

Oct. 11 – Waterloo

Oct. 12 – Southeast

East Palestine High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Brown and White

School address: 360 W Grant St, East Palestine, OH 44413

