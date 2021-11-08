East Palestine High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference a year ago, coach Will Franklin expects more of the same this year from his group.

“I expect us to come out and compete every single night. We’ll be tested early with our youth, and how quickly our team can gel will have a major impact on our success. We’ll need many young players to step up this season and fill some big spots due to graduation,” he said.

The team lost Joclyn Fristik (15.7 ppg), Morgan Rutledge (9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Payton Sherry (7.2 ppg, 6.3 apg) to graduation last spring.

“I’m relying on Patience Champney (7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Mia Lee (7.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg) to lead our team,” Franklin stated. “They understand what it takes to win a championship and will have to lead our young team when our backs are against the wall and we’re faced with some adversity. We’ll depend a lot on our young guards to step up this season.”

East Palestine begins the new season in conference on December 2 when they host Valley Christian.

East Palestine Bulldogs

Head Coach: Will Franklin

2020-21 Record: 9-3

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 47.3

Scoring Defense: 43.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Joclyn Fristik – 15.7

Rebounding: Mia Lee – 9.3

Assists: Payton Sherry – 6.3

Steals: Patience Champney – 2.6

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 2 – Valley Christian

Dec. 6 – at Leetonia

Dec. 9 – Southern

Dec. 13 – at Wellsville

Dec. 16 – United

Dec. 23 – Western Reserve

Dec. 27 – at Springfield

Dec. 30 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 3 – at Columbiana

Jan. 6 – Lisbon

Jan. 8 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 10 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 13 – Leetonia

Jan. 20 – at Southern

Jan. 24 – Wellsville

Jan. 27 – at United

Jan. 29 – Beaver Local

Jan. 31 – Columbiana

Feb. 3 – at Lisbon

Feb. 11 – East Liverpool