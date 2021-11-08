East Palestine High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference a year ago, coach Will Franklin expects more of the same this year from his group.
“I expect us to come out and compete every single night. We’ll be tested early with our youth, and how quickly our team can gel will have a major impact on our success. We’ll need many young players to step up this season and fill some big spots due to graduation,” he said.
The team lost Joclyn Fristik (15.7 ppg), Morgan Rutledge (9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Payton Sherry (7.2 ppg, 6.3 apg) to graduation last spring.
“I’m relying on Patience Champney (7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Mia Lee (7.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg) to lead our team,” Franklin stated. “They understand what it takes to win a championship and will have to lead our young team when our backs are against the wall and we’re faced with some adversity. We’ll depend a lot on our young guards to step up this season.”
East Palestine begins the new season in conference on December 2 when they host Valley Christian.
East Palestine Bulldogs
Head Coach: Will Franklin
2020-21 Record: 9-3
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 47.3
Scoring Defense: 43.8
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Joclyn Fristik – 15.7
Rebounding: Mia Lee – 9.3
Assists: Payton Sherry – 6.3
Steals: Patience Champney – 2.6
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 2 – Valley Christian
Dec. 6 – at Leetonia
Dec. 9 – Southern
Dec. 13 – at Wellsville
Dec. 16 – United
Dec. 23 – Western Reserve
Dec. 27 – at Springfield
Dec. 30 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 3 – at Columbiana
Jan. 6 – Lisbon
Jan. 8 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 10 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 13 – Leetonia
Jan. 20 – at Southern
Jan. 24 – Wellsville
Jan. 27 – at United
Jan. 29 – Beaver Local
Jan. 31 – Columbiana
Feb. 3 – at Lisbon
Feb. 11 – East Liverpool