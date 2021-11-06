East Palestine High School boys’ basketball preview

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – First-year head coach Jason Ray expects to have his East Palestine’s Bulldog group competing each night.
“We expect maximum effort. We understand that we’re in a rebuilding mode, but the kids have bought into everything we’ve done and are willing to do what it takes to turn this ship around. We’re young, but we’re athletic. We have adopted the motto ‘Dare to be Great,’ and they’re doing everything they can to be the best student-athletes they can be to represent the school and the community with a renewed sense of pride.”
East Palestine returns a pair of starters from last year’s team in Weston Jones and Tyler Bistarkey. The Bulldogs will also have a good mix of players who appear ready to contribute this season – Evan Smith, Ryan Rosen, Landon Price, Shane Richardson, Brennan Bland, Jake Johnston, Owen Juravic, Owen Elliott, Will Dixon, Caleb Reynolds and Peyton Elliott.
East Palestine gets under way at Badger in Kinsman on November 30.
East Palestine Bulldogs
Head Coach: Jason Ray, 1st season
2020-21 Record: 0-17 (0-14), 8th place in EOAC
Last 5-Year Record: 27-82 (24.8%)
2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)
Southern – 12-2
Valley Christian – 11-3
Wellsville – 10-3
Lisbon – 9-5
United – 7-7
Leetonia – 4-9
Columbiana – 2-12
East Palestine – 0-14
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Badger
Dec. 3 – at Maplewood
Dec. 10 – Valley Christian
Dec. 14 – at Leetonia
Dec. 17 – Southern
Dec. 18 – Jefferson County Christian
Dec. 21 – Beaver County Christian
Dec. 30 – at Toronto’s Todd Kailvoda Holiday Showcase
Jan. 4 – at Wellsville
Jan. 7 – United
Jan. 11 – at Columbiana
Jan. 12 – Urban Scholars
Jan. 14 – Lisbon
Jan. 21 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 25 – Leetonia
Jan. 28 – at Southern
Feb. 1 – Wellsville
Feb. 8 – Columbiana
Feb. 11 – at Lisbon
Feb. 15 – at Bloomfield
Feb. 18 – Urban Scholars