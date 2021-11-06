East Palestine High School boys’ basketball preview

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – First-year head coach Jason Ray expects to have his East Palestine’s Bulldog group competing each night.

“We expect maximum effort. We understand that we’re in a rebuilding mode, but the kids have bought into everything we’ve done and are willing to do what it takes to turn this ship around. We’re young, but we’re athletic. We have adopted the motto ‘Dare to be Great,’ and they’re doing everything they can to be the best student-athletes they can be to represent the school and the community with a renewed sense of pride.”

East Palestine returns a pair of starters from last year’s team in Weston Jones and Tyler Bistarkey. The Bulldogs will also have a good mix of players who appear ready to contribute this season – Evan Smith, Ryan Rosen, Landon Price, Shane Richardson, Brennan Bland, Jake Johnston, Owen Juravic, Owen Elliott, Will Dixon, Caleb Reynolds and Peyton Elliott.

East Palestine gets under way at Badger in Kinsman on November 30.

East Palestine Bulldogs

Head Coach: Jason Ray, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 0-17 (0-14), 8th place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 27-82 (24.8%)

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Badger

Dec. 3 – at Maplewood

Dec. 10 – Valley Christian

Dec. 14 – at Leetonia

Dec. 17 – Southern

Dec. 18 – Jefferson County Christian

Dec. 21 – Beaver County Christian

Dec. 30 – at Toronto’s Todd Kailvoda Holiday Showcase

Jan. 4 – at Wellsville

Jan. 7 – United

Jan. 11 – at Columbiana

Jan. 12 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 14 – Lisbon

Jan. 21 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 25 – Leetonia

Jan. 28 – at Southern

Feb. 1 – Wellsville

Feb. 8 – Columbiana

Feb. 11 – at Lisbon

Feb. 15 – at Bloomfield

Feb. 18 – Urban Scholars