EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mia Lee scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as East Palestine topped Leetonia, 45-18.

Gabby Andre also poured in 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Leila Martin added 8 in the victory.

East Palestine is scheduled to continue its EOAC schedule on Monday when the team visits Southern.

Senior power forward McKendra Cole led the Bears with 14 points.

Leetonia is set to play home to McDonald on Saturday.